Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ:CAN) Short Interest Update

Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ:CAN) saw a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,170,000 shares, a drop of 24.1% from the December 15th total of 8,130,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,080,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Canaan during the second quarter valued at about $1,618,000. State Street Corp raised its position in Canaan by 1,225.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 392,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,197,000 after purchasing an additional 362,715 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Canaan during the second quarter valued at about $996,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Canaan during the second quarter valued at about $551,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Canaan during the third quarter valued at about $454,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CAN stock opened at $5.14 on Thursday. Canaan has a 52-week low of $4.30 and a 52-week high of $39.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $812.89 million, a P/E ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 4.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.64.

Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter. Canaan had a return on equity of 42.50% and a net margin of 22.67%. The business had revenue of $204.49 million for the quarter.

Canaan Company Profile

Canaan Inc engages in the research, design, and sale of integrated circuit (IC) final system products by integrating IC products for bitcoin mining and related components primarily in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved in the assembly of system products; and supply chain and distribution of system products.

