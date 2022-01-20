The Goldman Sachs Group Begins Coverage on ProSiebenSat.1 Media (OTCMKTS:PBSFY)

Research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media (OTCMKTS:PBSFY) in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on PBSFY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media from €18.00 ($20.45) to €14.00 ($15.91) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

PBSFY opened at $3.91 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.37. ProSiebenSat.1 Media has a 1-year low of $3.61 and a 1-year high of $5.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.48.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media (OTCMKTS:PBSFY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. ProSiebenSat.1 Media had a net margin of 10.51% and a return on equity of 19.35%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media Company Profile

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE is a mass media and digital company. It operates through the following segments: Entertainment, Dating, and Commerce & Ventures. The Entertainment segment represents the company’s business with focus on the Seven.One Entertainment Group, which provides multi-platform digital media to audiences in Germany, Austria, and Switzerland.

