Hikma Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:HKMPF) Upgraded to “Buy” by Peel Hunt

Hikma Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:HKMPF) was upgraded by equities researchers at Peel Hunt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on HKMPF. Morgan Stanley upgraded Hikma Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Hikma Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hikma Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.00.

Shares of HKMPF stock opened at $28.00 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.65. Hikma Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $28.00 and a one year high of $37.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Hikma Pharmaceuticals Plc engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing branded and non-branded generic pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Branded, Injectables, Generics, and Others. The Branded segment sells branded generics and in-licensed patented products in the Middle East and North Africa.

