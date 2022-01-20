Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Raymond James

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) was upgraded by stock analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on THC. Barclays increased their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Stephens raised their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $77.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.31.

NYSE THC opened at $77.17 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.57, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.33. Tenet Healthcare has a twelve month low of $46.01 and a twelve month high of $83.69.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.90. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 58.52% and a net margin of 5.52%. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tenet Healthcare will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tenet Healthcare news, Chairman Ronald A. Rittenmeyer sold 6,090 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $462,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Audrey T. Andrews sold 56,626 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.46, for a total value of $4,442,875.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 139,564 shares of company stock worth $10,978,279 over the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Tenet Healthcare during the second quarter worth $60,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 23.7% during the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 791.7% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the third quarter worth $142,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.38% of the company’s stock.

Tenet Healthcare Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. The Hospital Operations and Other segment comprises of acute care hospitals, ancillary outpatient facilities, urgent care centers, microhospitals and physician practices.

