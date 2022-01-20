William Blair Investment Management LLC Sells 950 Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

William Blair Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 71,520 shares of the company’s stock after selling 950 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $11,019,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 885,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,778,000 after acquiring an additional 20,148 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310 shares during the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 23,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 75,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,373,000 after acquiring an additional 4,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,107,000. Institutional investors own 84.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TTWO opened at $163.36 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $169.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $167.34. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 1-year low of $138.19 and a 1-year high of $214.91. The firm has a market cap of $18.84 billion, a PE ratio of 33.75, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.63.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.60. Take-Two Interactive Software had a net margin of 16.72% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The company had revenue of $984.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $865.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.71 EPS. Analysts expect that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $215.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $235.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson cut shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.77.

In other news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.11, for a total value of $30,913.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.98, for a total transaction of $404,756.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets; and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

