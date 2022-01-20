William Blair Investment Management LLC Acquires New Stake in Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC)

William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 348,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,073,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned 0.19% of Eastern Bankshares as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Eastern Bankshares in the second quarter valued at $41,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Eastern Bankshares in the second quarter valued at $51,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Eastern Bankshares in the third quarter valued at $91,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Eastern Bankshares during the second quarter valued at $130,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Eastern Bankshares during the second quarter valued at $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Eastern Bankshares alerts:

EBC stock opened at $20.98 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of 47.68 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.78 and its 200-day moving average is $20.08. Eastern Bankshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.87 and a 1 year high of $23.03.

Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. Eastern Bankshares had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 4.46%. The company had revenue of $145.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.95 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Eastern Bankshares, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. Eastern Bankshares’s payout ratio is 72.73%.

A number of brokerages have commented on EBC. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Eastern Bankshares in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eastern Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

In related news, Director Bari A. Harlam sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.83, for a total value of $364,525.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Eastern Bankshares Profile

Eastern Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Eastern Bank that provides commercial banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. It operates in two segments, Banking Business and Insurance Agency Business. The company provides interest-bearing and non interest-bearing checking deposits, money market deposits, savings deposits, and certificates of deposits, as well as debit and credit cards.

See Also: Return on Investment (ROI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC).

Receive News & Ratings for Eastern Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastern Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.