William Blair Investment Management LLC Sells 118,016 Shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

William Blair Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 88.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,167 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 118,016 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $2,328,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MCHP. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in Microchip Technology by 16.6% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 49,843 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,463,000 after purchasing an additional 7,087 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Microchip Technology by 6.0% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,050 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Microchip Technology by 18.8% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 484,296 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $72,518,000 after purchasing an additional 76,569 shares during the period. Harfst & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Microchip Technology by 4.1% during the second quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 4,038 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Alerus Financial NA grew its holdings in Microchip Technology by 34.9% during the second quarter. Alerus Financial NA now owns 15,523 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,324,000 after purchasing an additional 4,015 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.42% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MCHP opened at $76.66 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $84.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.18. The stock has a market cap of $42.54 billion, a PE ratio of 66.95, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.54. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $64.53 and a fifty-two week high of $90.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.92.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 35.06%. The company’s revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a dividend of $0.232 per share. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is presently 81.22%.

In related news, VP Mitchell R. Little sold 3,793 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.75, for a total value of $313,870.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Steve Sanghi sold 45,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.47, for a total transaction of $3,829,869.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 235,490 shares of company stock worth $20,028,438. Insiders own 2.03% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Microchip Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Microchip Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.66.

Microchip Technology Profile

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment involves in the designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

