IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) Shares Gap Down to $17.82

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $17.82, but opened at $16.87. IDEAYA Biosciences shares last traded at $17.05, with a volume of 1,338 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages have commented on IDYA. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.56.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.76.

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.01). IDEAYA Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 14.83% and a negative net margin of 103.19%. The company had revenue of $8.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.49 million. On average, research analysts predict that IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in IDEAYA Biosciences by 0.9% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 68,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,448,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in IDEAYA Biosciences by 4.1% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in IDEAYA Biosciences by 10.2% in the third quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 11,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in IDEAYA Biosciences by 82.8% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in IDEAYA Biosciences by 12.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares during the last quarter. 87.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA)

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc engages in the research and development of oncology-focused precision medicine. The firm focuses on the targeted therapeutics for patients selected using molecular diagnostics. Its product candidate, IDE196, is a protein kinase C inhibitor for genetically-defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.

