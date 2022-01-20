Rafferty Asset Management LLC Purchases 864 Shares of Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 117,212 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 864 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Kura Oncology were worth $2,195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Kura Oncology by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 35,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,000 after buying an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Kura Oncology by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 99,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,078,000 after buying an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Kura Oncology by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after buying an additional 1,273 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kura Oncology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Kura Oncology by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 28,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 2,510 shares during the last quarter.

Several research firms recently weighed in on KURA. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Kura Oncology in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kura Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on Kura Oncology from $43.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Kura Oncology from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Kura Oncology from $40.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kura Oncology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.67.

Shares of KURA opened at $12.75 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.09. Kura Oncology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.02 and a 12 month high of $36.27.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.04. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.42) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kura Oncology, Inc. will post -2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Kura Oncology Company Profile

Kura Oncology, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company which engages in the research and development of medicines for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline includes Tipifarnib which is a Farnesyl transferase inhibitor for HRAS Mutant Solid Tumors, Chronic Myelomonocytic Leukemia; KO-947 which is an ERK inhibitor for MAPK Pathway Tumors; and KO-539 which is a Menin MLL inhibitor for acute leukemias.

