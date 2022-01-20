Creative Planning Has $1.98 Million Stock Position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,170 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 421 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $1,978,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ROST. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in Ross Stores by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 65,965 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $8,180,000 after purchasing an additional 7,597 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Ross Stores by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,820 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,334,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Ross Stores by 41.4% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 878,370 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $108,916,000 after purchasing an additional 257,049 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Ross Stores by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,949 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Ross Stores by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,112,738 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,361,979,000 after buying an additional 999,997 shares during the last quarter. 85.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROST opened at $99.03 on Thursday. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 1 year low of $98.79 and a 1 year high of $134.21. The company has a market capitalization of $34.99 billion, a PE ratio of 22.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $110.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 42.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th were issued a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 6th. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.39%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Cowen lowered Ross Stores from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $131.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Loop Capital lowered Ross Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $140.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Ross Stores from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Ross Stores from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $135.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on Ross Stores in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $136.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ross Stores has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.92.

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

