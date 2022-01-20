Creative Planning Sells 1,614 Shares of Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

Creative Planning cut its holdings in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,002 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,614 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Bill.com were worth $2,136,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BILL. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Bill.com by 47.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,035,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $922,344,000 after acquiring an additional 1,622,210 shares in the last quarter. Insight Holdings Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bill.com in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $205,879,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Bill.com by 2,827.6% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 821,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,442,000 after purchasing an additional 793,227 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Bill.com in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $124,322,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Bill.com by 663.2% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 616,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,004,000 after purchasing an additional 536,066 shares in the last quarter. 91.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.45, for a total value of $3,274,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Rajesh A. Aji sold 766 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.35, for a total transaction of $227,004.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 439,761 shares of company stock valued at $129,806,654. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on BILL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Bill.com in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $360.00 price target on the stock. boosted their price target on Bill.com from $284.00 to $366.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bill.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Bill.com in a research report on Friday, October 29th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $275.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $292.39.

Shares of BILL stock opened at $167.94 on Thursday. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $109.64 and a 1 year high of $348.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $253.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $252.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.06. Bill.com had a negative net margin of 52.34% and a negative return on equity of 5.22%. The firm had revenue of $116.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.17) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 151.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -2.31 EPS for the current year.

Bill.com Company Profile

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

