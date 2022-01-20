Creative Planning Acquires 1,118 Shares of SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW)

Creative Planning grew its position in SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,520 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares during the period. Creative Planning owned about 0.09% of SkyWest worth $2,345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SKYW. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SkyWest in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SkyWest by 85.1% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 770 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SkyWest by 210.8% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 17,590 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 11,930 shares during the last quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SkyWest in the third quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SkyWest in the third quarter valued at about $210,000. Institutional investors own 87.74% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SKYW opened at $40.28 on Thursday. SkyWest, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.35 and a 52-week high of $61.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 33.85 and a beta of 1.85.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $744.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $684.87 million. SkyWest had a net margin of 2.42% and a return on equity of 5.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 62.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that SkyWest, Inc. will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SKYW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SkyWest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of SkyWest from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Cowen downgraded shares of SkyWest from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, SkyWest presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.80.

In other SkyWest news, insider Wade J. Steel sold 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.07, for a total transaction of $689,445.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SkyWest Company Profile

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

