Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Makes New $7.27 Million Investment in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 39,934 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,269,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American National Bank lifted its position in shares of CDW by 610.5% during the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 135 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CDW during the third quarter worth $27,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its holdings in CDW by 160.7% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 159 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its holdings in CDW by 560.0% in the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 165 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CDW in the second quarter valued at $31,000. 90.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other CDW news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.89, for a total value of $635,426.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CDW opened at $189.40 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $196.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $190.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.71 billion, a PE ratio of 26.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.82. CDW Co. has a 52-week low of $130.22 and a 52-week high of $208.71.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.08. CDW had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 98.82%. The firm had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. CDW’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that CDW Co. will post 7.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. This is an increase from CDW’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.09%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of CDW in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of CDW from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $201.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of CDW to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of CDW from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CDW currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $205.86.

CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium and large business, government, education and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The Corporate segment serves the private sector business customers.

