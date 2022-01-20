CIBC Asset Management Inc Raises Stake in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,223 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Floor & Decor were worth $510,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Floor & Decor during the third quarter worth about $354,734,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in Floor & Decor by 27.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,138,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,047,000 after buying an additional 466,635 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Floor & Decor by 5.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,436,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $997,413,000 after buying an additional 466,529 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Floor & Decor by 76.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 845,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,333,000 after buying an additional 367,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 95.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 720,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,111,000 after purchasing an additional 352,368 shares in the last quarter. 96.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Floor & Decor alerts:

NYSE:FND opened at $102.39 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.85. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.20 and a twelve month high of $145.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $125.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.03. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 23.47% and a net margin of 8.96%. The firm had revenue of $876.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $858.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Brian K. Robbins sold 6,191 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.30, for a total value of $843,833.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Peter Starrett sold 10,000 shares of Floor & Decor stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.64, for a total value of $1,336,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,625 shares of company stock valued at $2,809,063. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Floor & Decor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $147.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Floor & Decor in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Floor & Decor from $139.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.77.

Floor & Decor Profile

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of hard surface flooring and related accessories. It provides wood, stone, and flooring products. Its products include vinyl, laminate, and tiles with materials installation for living rooms, kitchen, bathrooms, and walls. The company was founded by George Vincent West in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Read More: What is FinTech?

Receive News & Ratings for Floor & Decor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Floor & Decor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.