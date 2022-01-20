King Luther Capital Management Corp Grows Stake in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WY. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 95.7% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 48.1% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 75.7% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WY opened at $39.18 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 1.75. Weyerhaeuser has a 1 year low of $30.87 and a 1 year high of $41.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.00.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 25.96% and a net margin of 24.69%. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. Weyerhaeuser’s quarterly revenue was up 49.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.54%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. Raymond James raised their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, which engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

