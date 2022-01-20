King Luther Capital Management Corp Purchases 264 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 61.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 691 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Netflix were worth $422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NFLX. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Netflix in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Netflix by 126.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 68 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Netflix by 58.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 73 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC raised its holdings in Netflix by 70.5% in the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 75 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Netflix in the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $515.86 on Thursday. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $478.54 and a 1-year high of $700.99. The company has a market cap of $228.50 billion, a PE ratio of 46.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $608.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $590.95.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.63. Netflix had a net margin of 17.64% and a return on equity of 38.03%. The company had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $625.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $725.00 to $620.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $620.00 to $737.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $656.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $665.06.

In related news, COO Gregory K. Peters sold 7,058 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total transaction of $4,940,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 7,212 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $654.51, for a total transaction of $4,720,326.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,463 shares of company stock valued at $15,928,471. Insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

Featured Story: What causes a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.