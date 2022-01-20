King Luther Capital Management Corp Trims Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV)

King Luther Capital Management Corp reduced its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV) by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,540 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,595 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 13.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,759,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,291,000 after acquiring an additional 559,148 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 15.8% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,655,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,154,000 after acquiring an additional 498,729 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $152,027,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 10.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,513,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,785,000 after purchasing an additional 140,581 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 42.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 741,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,185,000 after purchasing an additional 220,333 shares during the period.

Shares of RPV opened at $83.65 on Thursday. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF has a 12 month low of $62.65 and a 12 month high of $86.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $80.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.49.

