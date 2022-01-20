King Luther Capital Management Corp Boosts Stock Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,714 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 144 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Solstein Capital LLC increased its holdings in Dominion Energy by 92.5% during the 3rd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 449.4% during the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 38.0% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 646 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 132.5% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 658 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

D stock opened at $79.03 on Thursday. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.85 and a 52-week high of $81.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.43.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.05. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 19.32%. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.50%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on D shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Dominion Energy from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. UBS Group raised Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. TheStreet raised Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.56.

In other Dominion Energy news, CEO Robert M. Blue bought 3,321 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $75.28 per share, with a total value of $250,004.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan N. Story bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $74.42 per share, for a total transaction of $111,630.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 5,817 shares of company stock worth $436,614 over the last three months. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding D? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D).

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.