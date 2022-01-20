Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,430 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $2,382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 172.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,252,000 after acquiring an additional 111,552 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 11,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 115.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after acquiring an additional 1,637 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Mohawk Industries by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. 75.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MHK opened at $161.88 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $10.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.38, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s 50 day moving average is $175.17 and its 200 day moving average is $184.99. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $141.64 and a 12-month high of $231.80.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 12.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.26 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 14.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays lowered shares of Mohawk Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $215.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mohawk Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $172.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $204.60.

Mohawk Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, design, and distribution of residential and commercial flooring products. It operates through the following segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (ROW). The Global Ceramic segment comprises ceramic, porcelain, and natural stone tile products used for wall and floor applications.

