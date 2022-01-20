Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM) Shares Purchased by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM) by 443.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,061 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,039 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned 0.08% of Sanmina worth $1,891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 70.2% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 781 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sanmina during the third quarter worth about $120,000. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sanmina during the second quarter worth about $214,000. Ergoteles LLC lifted its holdings in Sanmina by 10.5% in the second quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 6,800 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in Sanmina in the third quarter valued at approximately $271,000. 94.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sanmina stock opened at $38.44 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 9.61, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.08. Sanmina Co. has a 12 month low of $30.59 and a 12 month high of $43.63. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The electronics maker reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Sanmina had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 13.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Sanmina Co. will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Brent Billinger sold 1,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.61, for a total value of $51,168.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SANM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Sanmina from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Bank of America downgraded Sanmina from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $46.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Sidoti initiated coverage on Sanmina in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.20.

Sanmina Company Profile

Sanmina Corp. engages in the provision of integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics and after-market services. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Manufacturing Solutions (IMS) and Components, Products and Services (CPS). The IMS segment consists of printed circuit board assembly and test, final system assembly and test and direct-order-fulfillment.

