$0.16 Earnings Per Share Expected for Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.16 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Centerra Gold’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.15 and the highest is $0.16. Centerra Gold posted earnings of $0.35 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 54.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Centerra Gold will report full year earnings of $0.69 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.59 to $0.81. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.65 to $1.04. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Centerra Gold.

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $220.56 million for the quarter. Centerra Gold had a negative net margin of 46.34% and a positive return on equity of 12.71%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Centerra Gold from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from C$12.50 to C$14.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from C$13.00 to C$12.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from $13.00 to $12.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from C$9.25 to C$9.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.78.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in shares of Centerra Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at $84,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Centerra Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at $102,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Centerra Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at $103,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of Centerra Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at $132,000. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Centerra Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at $157,000. 37.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CGAU stock opened at $8.36 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.69. Centerra Gold has a 12 month low of $6.64 and a 12 month high of $11.66.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a dividend of $0.057 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. This is an increase from Centerra Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Centerra Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -12.04%.

Centerra Gold Company Profile

Centerra Gold, Inc engages in the operation, development, exploration and acquisition of gold and copper properties. It operates through the following segments: Kumtor, Mount Milligan, and Öksüt. The company was founded on November 7, 2002 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

