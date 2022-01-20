The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (BK) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.34 on February 11th

The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 18th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.34 per share by the bank on Friday, February 11th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th.

Bank of New York Mellon has increased its dividend by 25.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 11 years. Bank of New York Mellon has a payout ratio of 24.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Bank of New York Mellon to earn $5.63 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.2%.

Shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock opened at $59.24 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $48.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.47. Bank of New York Mellon has a fifty-two week low of $39.46 and a fifty-two week high of $64.53.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 17th. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.03. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 23.26% and a return on equity of 9.51%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bank of New York Mellon will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BK shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $62.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $62.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.67.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Services and Investment and Wealth Management. The Investment Services and Investment segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

