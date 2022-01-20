A. O. Smith Co. (AOS) to Distribute Quarterly Dividend of $0.28 on February 15th

A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 18th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a dividend of 0.28 per share by the industrial products company on Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%.

A. O. Smith has increased its dividend by 39.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 30 consecutive years. A. O. Smith has a payout ratio of 30.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect A. O. Smith to earn $3.54 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.6%.

Get A. O. Smith alerts:

Shares of NYSE AOS opened at $79.55 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.77. A. O. Smith has a fifty-two week low of $52.08 and a fifty-two week high of $86.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.66 billion, a PE ratio of 27.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.04.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.14. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 13.84%. The company had revenue of $914.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $854.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that A. O. Smith will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AOS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered A. O. Smith from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird raised A. O. Smith from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on A. O. Smith in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.17.

In other news, VP Robert J. Heideman sold 9,243 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.49, for a total transaction of $716,240.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Idelle K. Wolf sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.78, for a total value of $74,780.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 117,169 shares of company stock worth $9,635,612 in the last 90 days. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in A. O. Smith stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) by 53.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,047,672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 364,383 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.66% of A. O. Smith worth $75,495,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.30% of the company’s stock.

A. O. Smith Company Profile

A. O. Smith Corp. manufactures residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks and water treatment products. It operates through the following two segments: North America and Rest of World. The North America segment manufactures and markets comprehensive lines of residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks.

See Also: Beta

Receive News & Ratings for A. O. Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A. O. Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.