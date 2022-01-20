Prs Reit (PRSR) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1 on February 11th

Prs Reit (LON:PRSR) announced a dividend on Tuesday, January 18th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 27th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share on Friday, February 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 27th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of PRSR opened at GBX 108.50 ($1.48) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of £595.94 million and a P/E ratio of 20.67. Prs Reit has a one year low of GBX 83.80 ($1.14) and a one year high of GBX 112 ($1.53). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.53, a current ratio of 6.72 and a quick ratio of 6.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 105.

In other news, insider Stephen Smith bought 75,000 shares of Prs Reit stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 100 ($1.36) per share, with a total value of £75,000 ($102,333.20).

PRSR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 98 ($1.34) price target on shares of Prs Reit in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 115 ($1.57) target price on shares of Prs Reit in a report on Tuesday, November 30th.

The PRS REIT is a closed-ended real estate investment trust established to invest in the Private Rented Sector and to provide shareholders with an attractive level of income together with the potential for capital and income growth. It has raised a total of £500m (gross) through its Initial Public Offering, on 31 May 2017, and a subsequent placing in February 2018.

