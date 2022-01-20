Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (NYSE:SBI) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.02

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (NYSE:SBI) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 24th will be given a dividend of 0.0235 per share on Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 21st.
Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 21.9% over the last three years.
Shares of SBI opened at $9.06 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.60. Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund has a fifty-two week low of $8.98 and a fifty-two week high of $9.99.
Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Company Profile
Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment company, which engages in the investment that provides common shareholders a level of current income exempt from regular federal income taxes consistent with prudent investing. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
Recommended Story: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)
Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.