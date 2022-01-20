Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (NYSE:SBI) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.02

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (NYSE:SBI) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 24th will be given a dividend of 0.0235 per share on Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 21st.

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 21.9% over the last three years.

Shares of SBI opened at $9.06 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.60. Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund has a fifty-two week low of $8.98 and a fifty-two week high of $9.99.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (NYSE:SBI) by 14.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,937 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,260 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund were worth $945,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Company Profile

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment company, which engages in the investment that provides common shareholders a level of current income exempt from regular federal income taxes consistent with prudent investing. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

