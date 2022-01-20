Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03

Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 24th will be given a dividend of 0.026 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 21st.

Putnam Premier Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by 2.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

Get Putnam Premier Income Trust alerts:

NYSE PPT opened at $4.23 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.49. Putnam Premier Income Trust has a 12 month low of $4.23 and a 12 month high of $4.89.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Putnam Premier Income Trust stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT) by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,508,155 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 122,351 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.47% of Putnam Premier Income Trust worth $7,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.48% of the company’s stock.

About Putnam Premier Income Trust

Putnam Premier Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the public fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in U.S. high-grade and high-yield bonds with an average credit quality of BBB by S&P Corporation.

Featured Article: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Putnam Premier Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Putnam Premier Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.