Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03

Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 24th will be given a dividend of 0.026 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 21st.
Putnam Premier Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by 2.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.
NYSE PPT opened at $4.23 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.49. Putnam Premier Income Trust has a 12 month low of $4.23 and a 12 month high of $4.89.
About Putnam Premier Income Trust
Putnam Premier Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the public fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in U.S. high-grade and high-yield bonds with an average credit quality of BBB by S&P Corporation.
