Nutrien Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:NTR)

Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) was the target of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Investors bought 29,581 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 573% compared to the typical volume of 4,394 call options.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays set a $84.00 price target on Nutrien and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Nutrien from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Raymond James set a $95.00 target price on Nutrien and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Nutrien from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Nutrien from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.38.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NTR. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Nutrien in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nutrien in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nutrien in the second quarter valued at $67,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Nutrien in the third quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Nutrien by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NTR stock opened at $73.82 on Thursday. Nutrien has a 12 month low of $49.10 and a 12 month high of $77.35. The firm has a market cap of $41.98 billion, a PE ratio of 18.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $70.71 and a 200-day moving average of $66.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.15. Nutrien had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 9.26%. The company had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Nutrien will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Nutrien’s payout ratio is 46.46%.

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

