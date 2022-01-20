Sundial Growers Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDL) Short Interest Down 19.0% in December

Sundial Growers Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDL) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 256,640,000 shares, a drop of 19.0% from the December 15th total of 316,860,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 111,375,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SNDL. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Sundial Growers by 982.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 70,918,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,301,000 after buying an additional 64,366,672 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in shares of Sundial Growers by 124.6% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 15,376,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,427,000 after buying an additional 8,529,816 shares during the last quarter. GMT Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Sundial Growers during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,003,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Sundial Growers by 310.7% during the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 2,324,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,206,000 after buying an additional 1,758,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Sundial Growers by 1,648.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,851,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after buying an additional 1,745,428 shares during the last quarter. 5.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Sundial Growers stock opened at $0.52 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 12.83 and a current ratio of 13.44. Sundial Growers has a 52 week low of $0.50 and a 52 week high of $3.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $864.98 million, a PE ratio of -2.89 and a beta of 5.59.

Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. Sundial Growers had a negative return on equity of 13.65% and a negative net margin of 506.37%. The firm had revenue of $11.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.28 million. Research analysts forecast that Sundial Growers will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Sundial Growers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $0.80.

About Sundial Growers

Sundial Growers, Inc is a licensed producer that crafts small-batch cannabis using state-of-the-art indoor facilities. Its brand portfolio includes Top Leaf, Sundial Cannabis, Palmetto and Grasslands. Sundial also operates the Spiritleaf retail banner. Spiritleaf aims to be the most knowledgeable and trusted source of recreational cannabis by offering a premium consumer experience and quality curated cannabis products.

