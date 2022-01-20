AGF Investments Inc. Has $172,000 Stock Holdings in New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR)

AGF Investments Inc. cut its stake in New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) by 17.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,400 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 510 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in New Relic were worth $172,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning acquired a new position in New Relic during the third quarter worth $346,000. PVG Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in New Relic during the third quarter worth $408,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in New Relic by 36.9% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,145 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 2,467 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in New Relic during the third quarter worth $223,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in New Relic during the third quarter valued at about $41,000. 85.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get New Relic alerts:

In related news, Chairman Lewis Cirne sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.51, for a total value of $2,445,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Kristy Friedrichs sold 2,483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.84, for a total transaction of $300,045.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 102,458 shares of company stock valued at $10,316,512. Company insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NEWR. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of New Relic from $74.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of New Relic from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of New Relic from $84.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of New Relic from $80.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of New Relic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.10.

NYSE NEWR opened at $105.59 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.80 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $108.03 and a 200-day moving average of $87.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. New Relic, Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.52 and a 1-year high of $129.70.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The software maker reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $195.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.21 million. New Relic had a negative net margin of 34.60% and a negative return on equity of 59.45%. The company’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.68) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that New Relic, Inc. will post -3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

About New Relic

New Relic, Inc, engages in the provision software solutions. It delivers an open and extensible cloud-based platform that enables organizations to collect, store and analyze massive amounts of data in real time to better operate applications and infrastructure. It offers solutions to e-commerce and retail, media, and public sector industries.

Read More: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for New Relic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Relic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.