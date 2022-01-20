AGF Investments Inc. Purchases 920 Shares of Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG)

AGF Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) by 23.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in Harley-Davidson were worth $176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 600.0% during the second quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 68.3% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Harley-Davidson alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on HOG shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Harley-Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Harley-Davidson presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.05.

Shares of HOG stock opened at $35.54 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $37.62 and a 200-day moving average of $38.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.20 and a 12-month high of $52.06. The company has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.44.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.37. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 28.90%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 8th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 7th. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.49%.

About Harley-Davidson

Harley-Davidson, Inc is engaged in the manufacture and sale of custom, cruiser and touring motorcycles. It operates through the following segments: Motorcycles & Related Products; and Financial Services. The Motorcycles & Related Products segment manufactures, designs, and sells at wholesale on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

Recommended Story: Economic Bubble

Receive News & Ratings for Harley-Davidson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harley-Davidson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.