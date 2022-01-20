AGF Investments Inc. Buys Shares of 800 Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

AGF Investments Inc. bought a new position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Snap-on by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,274,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,401,951,000 after acquiring an additional 44,765 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Snap-on by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,745,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $991,673,000 after acquiring an additional 395,086 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Snap-on by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,873,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,633,000 after acquiring an additional 62,026 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Snap-on by 105.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 995,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,200,000 after acquiring an additional 509,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Snap-on by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 842,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,265,000 after acquiring an additional 150,804 shares in the last quarter. 86.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 24,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.70, for a total value of $5,316,856.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 6,191 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total value of $1,324,874.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,330 shares of company stock valued at $7,124,162. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SNA. Tigress Financial increased their target price on shares of Snap-on from $289.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Snap-on from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $256.00.

SNA stock opened at $212.61 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $214.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $217.61. Snap-on Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $173.03 and a fifty-two week high of $259.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 3.04. The firm has a market cap of $11.42 billion, a PE ratio of 14.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.23.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.35 by $0.22. Snap-on had a net margin of 19.10% and a return on equity of 20.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.28 earnings per share. Snap-on’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Snap-on Incorporated will post 14.39 EPS for the current year.

Snap-on announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 4th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 4.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were given a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This is an increase from Snap-on’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.77%.

Snap-On, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information, and systems solutions for professional users performing critical tasks. Its products and services include hand and power tools, tool storage, diagnostics software, handheld and PC-based diagnostic products, information and management systems, shop equipment and other solutions for vehicle dealerships and repair centers, as well as for customers in industries, such as aviation and aerospace, agriculture, construction, government and military, mining, natural resources, power generation and technical education.

