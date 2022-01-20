Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) Short Interest Down 26.9% in December

Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,860,000 shares, a decrease of 26.9% from the December 15th total of 5,280,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,520,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of VOD opened at $16.55 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Vodafone Group has a twelve month low of $14.53 and a twelve month high of $20.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.42 and a 200 day moving average of $15.91.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be given a $0.5142 dividend. This represents a yield of 9.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vodafone Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.34.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Greytown Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vodafone Group by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Greytown Advisors Inc. now owns 61,254 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,082,000 after acquiring an additional 10,210 shares during the last quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vodafone Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,189,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vodafone Group by 1,569.2% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 73,093 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $4,267,000 after buying an additional 68,714 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vodafone Group by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 7,323,589 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $125,453,000 after buying an additional 169,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vodafone Group by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,897,619 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $32,506,000 after buying an additional 135,940 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.07% of the company’s stock.

Vodafone Group Company Profile

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The firms offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text and access data, fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

