E.Merge Technology Acquisition (NASDAQ:ETAC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of E.Merge Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ETAC) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 12,200 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the previous session’s volume of 37,990 shares.The stock last traded at $9.86 and had previously closed at $9.86.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.85.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new stake in E.Merge Technology Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $122,000. Hunting Hill Global Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of E.Merge Technology Acquisition during the third quarter worth $140,000. EJF Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of E.Merge Technology Acquisition by 100.0% during the second quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of E.Merge Technology Acquisition during the third quarter worth $196,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of E.Merge Technology Acquisition during the second quarter worth $275,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.29% of the company’s stock.

E.Merge Technology Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with other businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Burlingame, California.

