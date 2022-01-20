Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL) Shares Gap Down to $6.70

Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.70, but opened at $6.40. Arrival shares last traded at $6.34, with a volume of 9,100 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Arrival in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Arrival in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Get Arrival alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.42 and its 200-day moving average is $11.70.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Arrival in the second quarter worth about $70,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its holdings in Arrival by 66.7% in the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Arrival by 217.4% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Arrival by 74.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, Cinctive Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Arrival in the second quarter worth about $157,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.53% of the company’s stock.

Arrival Company Profile (NASDAQ:ARVL)

Arrival primarily focuses on the production of commercial electric vehicle vans and buses. It has operations in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, the Netherlands, Israel, Russia, and Luxembourg. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Howald, Luxembourg.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Arrival Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrival and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.