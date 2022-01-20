AGF Investments Inc. Sells 518 Shares of Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT)

AGF Investments Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) by 5.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 518 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in Mattel were worth $160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Mattel by 22.3% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. Estate Counselors LLC raised its stake in shares of Mattel by 1.1% in the third quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 53,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $992,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Mattel by 5.0% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Mattel by 9.6% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 14,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Mattel by 0.6% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 307,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,710,000 after acquiring an additional 1,710 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Mattel alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MAT. TheStreet upgraded shares of Mattel from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Mattel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mattel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Mattel from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mattel in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.32.

MAT opened at $22.13 on Thursday. Mattel, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.92 and a 52 week high of $23.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.75 billion, a PE ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.61. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.00.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.12. Mattel had a net margin of 15.55% and a return on equity of 57.56%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Mattel, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

Mattel Profile

Mattel, Inc is a global children’s entertainment company that specializes in the design and production of toys and consumer products. The company engages consumers through its portfolio of iconic franchises, including Barbie, Hot Wheels, American Girl, Fisher-Price, Thomas & Friends, UNO and MEGA. It operates through the following segments: North America, International and American Girl.

Further Reading: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Mattel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mattel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.