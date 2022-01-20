AGF Investments Inc. Has $121,000 Stock Holdings in FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV)

AGF Investments Inc. cut its position in shares of FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) by 78.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,469 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in FirstService were worth $121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSV. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in FirstService during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Forsta AP Fonden bought a new position in FirstService during the third quarter worth about $145,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in FirstService by 200.0% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in FirstService during the second quarter worth about $269,000. Finally, Menard Financial Group LLC bought a new position in FirstService during the second quarter worth about $298,000. 69.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FSV. CIBC reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $191.00 target price on shares of FirstService in a research note on Friday, September 24th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of FirstService from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of FirstService from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of FirstService from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FirstService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, FirstService currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $201.60.

FSV opened at $161.72 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $188.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $187.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. FirstService Co. has a 52 week low of $133.75 and a 52 week high of $202.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a PE ratio of 56.55 and a beta of 0.88.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $849.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $808.60 million. FirstService had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 17.78%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that FirstService Co. will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.183 dividend. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. FirstService’s payout ratio is presently 25.52%.

FirstService Company Profile

FirstService Corp. engages in the provision of property services. It operates through the FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands segments. The FirstService Residential segment offers residential property management services in North America. The FirstService Brands segment covers residential and commercial customers through both franchise systems, and company-owned operations.

