AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Sells 205,323 Shares of CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lessened its position in CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) by 67.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,799 shares of the company’s stock after selling 205,323 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CNH Industrial were worth $1,641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CNHI. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of CNH Industrial by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 12,160,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,981,000 after purchasing an additional 772,725 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CNH Industrial by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,863,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,955,000 after purchasing an additional 51,215 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CNH Industrial by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 654,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,871,000 after purchasing an additional 4,342 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of CNH Industrial by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 314,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,470,000 after purchasing an additional 14,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Global Investments bought a new stake in shares of CNH Industrial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,219,000. 35.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CNH Industrial alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CNHI shares. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of CNH Industrial from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CNH Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of CNH Industrial from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of CNH Industrial from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of CNH Industrial in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.04.

Shares of CNH Industrial stock opened at $16.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a current ratio of 5.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.07 billion, a PE ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 1.69. CNH Industrial has a 52-week low of $12.49 and a 52-week high of $19.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.01.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.14. CNH Industrial had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 33.61%. The firm had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CNH Industrial will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CNH Industrial Profile

CNH Industrial NV designs, produces and sells agricultural equipment and commercial vehicles. It operates through the following business segments: Heavy construction equipment and Light construction equipment. The Heavy construction equipment segment includes general construction equipment such as large wheel loaders and excavators, and road building and site preparation equipment such as graders, compactors and dozers.

See Also: What is an inverted yield curve?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI).

Receive News & Ratings for CNH Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNH Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.