-$3.30 Earnings Per Share Expected for Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($3.30) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima’s earnings. Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima reported earnings per share of $0.50 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 760%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima will report full-year earnings of ($1.66) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.66) to ($0.66). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.04 to $1.36. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima.

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The utilities provider reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima had a negative net margin of 31.93% and a negative return on equity of 13.73%. The business had revenue of $300.93 million for the quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, December 16th.

Shares of Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima stock opened at $4.87 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.38 and a 200 day moving average of $5.69. Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima has a fifty-two week low of $3.27 and a fifty-two week high of $7.90.

Edenor SA engages in the provision of electric power distribution services. It holds a concession to distribute electricity to the northwestern part of the greater Buenos Aires metropolitan area and in the northern part of Buenos Aires. The company was founded on July 21, 1992 and is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

