Bright Health Group, Inc. (NYSE:BHG) Receives $9.75 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Bright Health Group, Inc. (NYSE:BHG) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.75.

BHG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bright Health Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Bright Health Group from $22.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Cowen cut Bright Health Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $14.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on Bright Health Group from $9.00 to $5.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Bright Health Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $4.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th.

In related news, Director Manuel Kadre purchased 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.43 per share, with a total value of $531,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Bright Health Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Bright Health Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Bright Health Group by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 59,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 4,170 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Bright Health Group by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 33,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 4,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in Bright Health Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $94,000. 65.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BHG opened at $2.80 on Monday. Bright Health Group has a 12-month low of $2.80 and a 12-month high of $17.93. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.07.

Bright Health Group (NYSE:BHG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bright Health Group will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Bright Health Group Company Profile

Bright Health Group, Inc, an integrated care delivery company, engages in the delivery and financing of health insurance plans in the United States. It operates in two segments, NeueHealth and Bright HealthCare. The company offers individual and family, Medicare, and employers insurance plans. It also operates 28 managed and affiliated risk-bearing primary care clinics.

