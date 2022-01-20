Altius Minerals Co. (TSE:ALS) Receives C$19.43 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Altius Minerals Co. (TSE:ALS) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$19.43.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ALS shares. Cormark reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Altius Minerals in a report on Friday, October 15th. cut their price target on Altius Minerals from C$21.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Laurentian downgraded Altius Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from C$20.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Friday, October 15th. Scotiabank cut their price target on Altius Minerals from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$20.00 target price on Altius Minerals and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

Get Altius Minerals alerts:

TSE ALS opened at C$18.34 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$755.35 million and a PE ratio of 15.35. The company has a current ratio of 7.01, a quick ratio of 7.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.81. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$16.59 and its 200 day moving average price is C$16.46. Altius Minerals has a twelve month low of C$13.48 and a twelve month high of C$19.39.

Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.20. The company had revenue of C$20.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$20.70 million. Equities analysts predict that Altius Minerals will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

Altius Minerals Company Profile

Altius Minerals Corporation operates as a diversified mining royalty and streaming company in Canada and Brazil. The company owns royalty and streaming interests in 14 operating mines covering copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, iron ore, precious metals, potash, and thermal and metallurgical coal. It is also involved in the acquisition and management of renewable energy investments and royalties, as well as early-stage royalties and minority equity or project interests.

Recommended Story: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Altius Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altius Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.