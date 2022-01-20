DATx Price Tops $0.0001 on Exchanges (DATX)

DATx (CURRENCY:DATX) traded 3.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 20th. One DATx coin can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DATx has a total market capitalization of $196,940.83 and $8,646.00 worth of DATx was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, DATx has traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00004956 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002374 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001060 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.28 or 0.00052909 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002376 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00006827 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About DATx

DATx is a coin. Its genesis date was February 3rd, 2018. DATx’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,391,302,551 coins. DATx’s official website is www.datx.co . DATx’s official Twitter account is @DATxOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DATx is a new blockchain working in collaboration with QTUM Foundation and Avazu (advertising platform). It aims for users to become empowered stakeholders in the advertising space and advertisers will get returns by ad reach and revenue generated. The platform leverages on blockchain technology, and combines with artificial intelligence and big data solutions so that way ad spending can be properly tracked and accounted for. Their token DATx is a ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network. “

Buying and Selling DATx

