First Horizon Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Position in Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) by 650.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 90 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Dillard’s were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Horrell Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Dillard’s by 0.3% during the third quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,089,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Dillard’s by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Dillard’s by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Dillard’s in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Dillard’s by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,399,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. 60.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on DDS. UBS Group started coverage on Dillard’s in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dillard’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $270.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Dillard’s from $180.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dillard’s currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $183.80.

DDS opened at $242.04 on Thursday. Dillard’s, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.71 and a fifty-two week high of $416.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of $279.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $229.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.37, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.87.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $9.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.52 by $4.29. Dillard’s had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 38.84%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Dillard’s, Inc. will post 31.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th were paid a dividend of $15.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. Dillard’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.77%.

In other news, Director J C. Watts, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.18, for a total transaction of $320,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 24.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Dillard’s Company Profile

Dillard’s, Inc engages in the retail of fashion apparel, cosmetics, and home furnishings, and other consumer goods. It operates through the Retail Operations and Construction segments. The Retail Operations segment comprises sells cosmetics, ladies’ apparel, ladies’ accessories and lingerie, juniors’ and children’s apparel, men’s apparel and accessories, shoes, and home and furniture products.

