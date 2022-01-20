First Horizon Advisors Inc. Has $35,000 Position in Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA) by 1,525.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 699 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Enova International were worth $35,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENVA. Summit Global Investments bought a new stake in Enova International during the third quarter worth about $242,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Enova International by 106,500.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,594 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 9,585 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Enova International by 218.0% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,946 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 9,561 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Enova International in the second quarter valued at approximately $613,000. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its stake in Enova International by 128.2% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 19,400 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $670,000 after buying an additional 10,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.36% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Enova International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th.

In other Enova International news, CEO David Fisher sold 15,503 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.28, for a total value of $655,466.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, General Counsel Sean Rahilly sold 1,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.95, for a total value of $62,848.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 27,082 shares of company stock worth $1,071,441 in the last three months. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ENVA opened at $40.85 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.55. Enova International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.01 and a 1 year high of $44.43. The company has a quick ratio of 15.90, a current ratio of 15.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.43.

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $320.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.10 million. Enova International had a return on equity of 28.17% and a net margin of 39.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 56.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.87 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Enova International, Inc. will post 6.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enova International, Inc engages in the provision of online financial services. Its products and services include short-term consumer loan, line of credit accounts, instalment loans, receivables purchase agreements, credit services organization program, bank program, and decision management platform-as-a-service & analytics-as-a-service.

