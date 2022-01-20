Financial Advisory Group Sells 57 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Financial Advisory Group lessened its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,326 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 57 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises 0.5% of Financial Advisory Group’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Financial Advisory Group’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,065,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new position in Microsoft during the 3rd quarter worth about $72,000. Yale University bought a new position in Microsoft during the 2nd quarter worth about $110,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Microsoft during the 3rd quarter worth about $168,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft by 914.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 639 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 666 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.60, for a total value of $18,073,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Teri List sold 1,650 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.90, for a total transaction of $552,585.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 530,699 shares of company stock worth $181,312,457 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MSFT shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $325.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $390.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $342.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $325.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $400.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $351.34.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $303.33 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.16. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.93, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.86. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $217.29 and a 52-week high of $349.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $329.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $308.81.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $45.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.51% and a return on equity of 45.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.82 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 27.74%.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

