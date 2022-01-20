BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Sells 2,356 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S cut its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 761,463 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 2,356 shares during the period. Apple accounts for 4.1% of BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Apple were worth $107,747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AAPL. Milestone Resources Group Ltd boosted its stake in Apple by 92.6% during the third quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 416 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Apple by 21.3% during the third quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. now owns 478 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Apple during the third quarter worth $77,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 43.5% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 594 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in Apple by 18.1% during the second quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,076 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. 56.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

AAPL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $210.00 price objective on Apple and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Wedbush raised Apple to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Apple from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Fundamental Research lifted their target price on Apple from $163.99 to $164.79 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.52.

AAPL opened at $166.23 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $169.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.72 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.58, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.20. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $116.21 and a 12 month high of $182.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24. The business had revenue of $83.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.94 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 144.13% and a net margin of 25.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.66%.

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,350,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.68, for a total value of $3,717,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.