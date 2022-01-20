Berenberg Bank Lowers Liontrust Asset Management (LON:LIO) Price Target to GBX 1,850

Liontrust Asset Management (LON:LIO) had its price objective lowered by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,965 ($26.81) to GBX 1,850 ($25.24) in a report issued on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 5.84% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,367 ($32.30) target price on shares of Liontrust Asset Management in a research note on Wednesday.

Get Liontrust Asset Management alerts:

Liontrust Asset Management stock opened at GBX 1,748 ($23.85) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £1.07 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2,095.48 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,120.77. Liontrust Asset Management has a 52 week low of GBX 1,170 ($15.96) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,560.05 ($34.93).

Liontrust Asset Management Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also launches equity, fixed income, , multi-asset and managed funds for its clients. It invests into the public equity and multi-asset markets across the globe. The firm was formerly known as River and Mercantile Investment Management Limited.

Recommended Story: dividend yield calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Liontrust Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liontrust Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.