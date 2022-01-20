Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA) Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 127,213 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 917 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Avista worth $4,977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avista during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avista during the second quarter worth $75,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Avista during the second quarter worth $201,000. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Avista during the second quarter worth $235,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in Avista in the third quarter valued at $254,000. 80.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Avista alerts:

NYSE AVA opened at $43.57 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.45, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.65. Avista Co. has a 52-week low of $36.68 and a 52-week high of $49.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Avista (NYSE:AVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $296.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.93 million. Avista had a net margin of 11.29% and a return on equity of 7.51%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Avista Co. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a dividend of $0.4225 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. Avista’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.45%.

In related news, VP Jason R. Thackston sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.67, for a total transaction of $104,175.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Avista from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Avista from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.

Avista Profile

Avista Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas utility business. It operates through the Avista Utilities, and Alaska Electric Light and Power Company (AEL&P) segments. The Avista Utilities segment includes electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington, Northern Idaho, and Northeastern and Southwestern Oregon.

Recommended Story: Cash Asset Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Avista Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avista and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.