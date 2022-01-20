Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Issues Earnings Results

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Fastenal had a return on equity of 31.32% and a net margin of 15.25%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

NASDAQ FAST opened at $58.02 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 4.18 and a quick ratio of 2.07. Fastenal has a 1 year low of $43.37 and a 1 year high of $64.75. The company has a market capitalization of $33.37 billion, a PE ratio of 37.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $61.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.04.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. This is an increase from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.26%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Fastenal from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Fastenal from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Fastenal from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Fastenal from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.50.

In other news, EVP James C. Jansen sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.02, for a total transaction of $1,550,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP John Lewis Soderberg sold 6,428 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.36, for a total transaction of $381,566.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,058 shares of company stock valued at $2,349,690 in the last 90 days. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Co engages in the provision of fasteners, tools, and supplies which can help in the manufacture of products, build structures, protect personnel, and maintain facilities and equipment. It products include cutting tools & metalworking, fasteners, material handling, storage & packaging power, transmission & motors, tools & equipment, electricals, abrasives, hydraulics & pneumatics, plumbing, lifting & rigging, raw materials, fleet & automotive, welding, office products & furniture, janitorial and lighting.

