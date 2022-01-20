United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.51 EPS

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The transportation company reported ($1.60) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.11) by $0.51, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.96 billion. United Airlines had a negative return on equity of 112.46% and a negative net margin of 16.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 140.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($7.00) earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ UAL opened at $44.40 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $44.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.65. The firm has a market cap of $14.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.20 and a beta of 1.48. United Airlines has a 52 week low of $38.88 and a 52 week high of $63.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.85.

UAL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna upgraded shares of United Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of United Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th. MKM Partners upgraded shares of United Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of United Airlines from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of United Airlines from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, United Airlines presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.92.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which offers satellite based Wi-Fi, including on long-haul overseas routes. It transports people and cargo throughout North America and to destinations in Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East and Latin America. UAL, through United and its regional carriers.

