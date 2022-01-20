Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Cuts Position in First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 179,351 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,587 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned 0.40% of First Foundation worth $4,717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in First Foundation during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Western Financial Corporation purchased a new stake in First Foundation during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Foundation during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $216,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in First Foundation during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $253,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in First Foundation by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,821 shares of the bank’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.12% of the company’s stock.

Get First Foundation alerts:

FFWM opened at $25.94 on Thursday. First Foundation Inc. has a one year low of $20.01 and a one year high of $29.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.94.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.19. First Foundation had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 35.01%. The company had revenue of $89.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that First Foundation Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. First Foundation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.94%.

FFWM has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on First Foundation from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. B. Riley boosted their target price on First Foundation from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut First Foundation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

First Foundation Profile

First Foundation, Inc is a bank holding, which engages in the provision of comprehensive platform of financial services to individuals, businesses, and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Banking and Wealth Management. The company was founded by John Avak Hakopian and Ulrich Emanuel Keller, Jr.

See Also: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FFWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM).

Receive News & Ratings for First Foundation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Foundation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.